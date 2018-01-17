Freebies this week: Greet goats, bowling, museum entry

0

Saturday, Jan. 20

Magic Flute (Atlanta Opera Studio Tour)

Once upon a time, Mozart wrote an enchanting fairy tale with heroes, heroines, and a daring rescue.

The Atlanta Opera Studio Tour re-imagines The Magic Flute in a new production for kids of all ages. This one hour abridged opera – sung in English – combines enchanting puppets with the talented artists of The Atlanta Opera Studio to take you on a magical mission, navigated by Mozart’s timeless and energetic score. First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta (1328 Peachtree St NE).

Greet the Goats

Greet the Goats! Trees Atlanta, the City of East Point, and Keep East Point Beautiful have teamed up with Get Your Goat Rentals to bring a herd of goats into Connally Nature Park to graze on a variety of evergreen invasive plant species like English ivy and Chinese privet. This 35-acre forest is home to the state champion white oak as well as healthy colonies of ground-dwelling ephemeral plants like the critically endangered Pink Lady Slipper orchid. The goats are a natural way to keep nuisance plants in check, and open up space for native Piedmont plants to grow and spread. Come out and learn why the goats are here and how they are improving this greenspace.

Volunteer Work Day at Farm of the Free Animal Sanctuary

Head out to the farm in Good Hope at 1pm and help the non-profit organization. Farm of the Free Animal Sanctuary's mission is to provide a peaceful place to educate and bring awareness to the public to make compassion mainstream, while saving as many animal lives as possible and providing a safe haven for them to live out their lives.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Free Day at the Michael C Carlos Museum

In 2019 the Michael C. Carlos Museum will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its formal founding at Emory University’s Atlanta campus. The Carlos Museum is planning a series of exhibitions, programs, and special events as part of the centennial year and will offer 100 free days to celebrate this important milestone. One hundred free admission days are scheduled between now and 2019 as a way to thank the community whose support has played such a significant role in the story of the Museum’s success.

Ongoing

Kids Bowl Free Wednesdays at at Metro Fun Center

Every Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. kids ages 2 - 10 can bowl free for an hour. Shoe rental ($3) is not included.

Upcoming

Meet your favorite @Braves players, get autographs at Chop Fest.

Atlanta Braves Chop Fest (Saturday, Jan. 27 & Sunday, Jan. 28)

The event includes photo opportunities, panel discussions and baseball clinics with current and former players and coaches. There are family activities, exhibits, entertainment and more. Autographs with players and coaches are available, but some events, including some autographs will require a fee.

