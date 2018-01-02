Free things to do: National championship events, Caffeine & Octane car show

0

Friday, Jan. 5

Free workout at Piedmont Park

The Piedmont Park Conservancy and the November Project are collaborating to offer free workout sessions to the Atlanta community in 2018 . Rain or shine, the event occurs every first Friday each month. Whether an individual is already in shape or barely makes it to the gym, these workouts are for everyone; the purpose is to motivate participants, hold them accountable, and encourage fitness. The types of workouts include cardio, strength training, group exercises and more. The workouts begin exactly at 6:27am and will last about 45 minutes. Participants will meet at the Historic Visitors Center steps.

Saturday, Sunday & Monday

Concerts with Darius Rucker, Jason Derulo, Charlie Puth and more

Three days of star-studded performances will take place during championship weekend’s AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert series. The free event will feature a variety of national recording artists, including up-and-coming bands and long-time favorites, firework shows and sponsor giveaways. Performances by Jason Derulo and Charlie Puth will kick off the event on Saturday (January 6) night, along with special guest Lizzo. The Chainsmokers will headline Sunday (January 7), with additional performances by Bebe Rexha and Spencer Ludwig. On game day, Monday (January 8), Darius Rucker will headline the pregame event along with opening act Brett Young.

Saturday, Jan 6

College Football Playoff: Media Day

Excited for the CFP National Championship? Come out to media day. It is free and open to the public. Fans are invited to watch as both teams and coaching staffs participate in media interviews prior to the national championship game. Attendees can watch their favorite players while listening in on interviews via free headsets, and can observe as more than 1,000 journalists interact with the teams.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Caffeine & Octane car show

Caffeine and Octane is a nationally recognized all makes, all models car show that regularly attracts over 2000 vehicles and 15,000 fans. The event is held (rain or shine) the first Sunday morning of each month from 8-11 a.m. at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody. See Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, muscle cars, vintage rides and everything in between. It's FREE to attend and display your car.

Upcoming

Atlanta Braves Chop Fest (Saturday, Jan. 27 & Sunday, Jan. 28)

The event includes photo opportunities, panel discussions and baseball clinics with current and former players and coaches. There are family activities, exhibits, entertainment and more. Autographs with players and coaches are available, but some events, including some autographs will require a fee.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.