Main Street Christmas Light Show Extravaganza – Thursday, Dec. 28- Jan. 1

Don’t miss a light show unlike any other in historic downtown Macon! The Main Street Christmas Light Show Extravaganza features thousands and thousands of lights adorning the trees and bushes, and the Poplar Street median will be covered in a rainbow of colors guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit. The lights move in time to original music composed by Macon’s very own Macon Pops, which features local artists. The lights will be on from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Shows start on the hour at 7 p.m., 8 p.m and 9 p.m. nightly. Get out of your car and stroll through candy cane lanes, illuminated arches and twinkling trees while enjoying the shops and restaurants of downtown Macon.

Snow shows at Atlantic Station – Thursday to Saturday – Dec. 28 – Dec. 30

Don't miss the opportunity witness the daily snow shows in Atlantic Station's Central Park! Every evening the show is choreographed to festive holiday music while the snow falls throughout the park. Enjoy a beverage from the Christkindl Market while you enjoy the show. On Thursday, the show starts at 6 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Bash at the Battery Atlanta – Saturday, Dec. 31

Looking for something fun to do this New Year’s Eve? The New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta presented by Xfinity will feature two different gatherings, with an earlier event suited for the littlest partiers and a later one to ring in the New Year with older Braves’ fans. Both events are free and open to the public. Geared to families, The Early Innings will feature games, activities and performances from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Late Innings, held from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., will let partygoers celebrate 2018 with live music, Champagne kiosks from Korbel and a fireworks display.

Park Tavern in Piedmont Park presents New Year’s Day Party in the Park – Monday, Jan. 1

If you are college football fan, then what better place to be than the Park Tavern in Piedmont Park, located in the heart of Midtown, for a special New Year’s Day Party in the Park. It is the perfect place to catch the full lineup of college bowl games. Take advantage of Park Tavern’s renovated covered patio boasts plenty of seating, stone fire pits, high-definition, flat screen TVs, a 20-foot by 10-foot big screen, private cabanas and much more, where you can cheer on your favorite teams. The party begins at 11:30 a.m.



