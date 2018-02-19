NASCAR Hampton Hauler Parade – Thursday, Feb. 22
Get your engines revving for the Hampton NASCAR's Hauler's Parade at Depot Park!
The festivities will begin with the Darrell Waltrip Induction Ceremony and NASCAR Walk of Fame
at 6 p.m. at the Hampton Train Depot Park. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Downtown Hampton Main Street.
The Rise of Civil Rights Film Series – Saturday, Feb. 24
In honor of Black History month, join the Gwinnett County Public Library for a film screening of "Selma." The movie will be shown on Feb. 24. Different films are shown each Saturday in February at 2 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Public Library, the Five Forks Branch. This branch is located at 2780 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lawrenceville. The movie screening is part of the discussion surrounding the plight of the civil rights movement. All viewings, discussions and popcorn are free and open to the public.
Black History Month Parade – Saturday, Feb. 24
Don’t miss the chance to experience electrifying marching bands, entertainers and dignitaries in the Black History Month Parade that will start at Hurts Park and end at Centennial Olympic Park.
Celebrate Healthcare Professional Month with free entry into Legoland Discovery Center - Thru Mar. 11
Stop by LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta from Feb. 11 to March 11th for free admission and 50% off for four guests. Check the website to see who qualifies.
