Mardi Gras in Alpharetta – Tuesday, Feb. 13
Want a Mardi Gras experience in Georgia? Come out to Mardi Gras at Avalon. Break out your best green, purple, and gold and enjoy New Orleans-themed drinks, food, and special offerings from participating retailers and restaurants.
The King Center (free admission, free parking) – Thursday to Monday (Feb. 8 – Feb. 12)
The Martin Luther King Center is offering free admission and parking. Plan your visit today. The King Center is at 449 Auburn Ave. NE, just east of downtown Atlanta.
Caffeine and Octane – Sunday, Feb. 11
Caffeine and Octane is a nationally recognized all makes, all models car show that regularly attracts over 2000 vehicles and 15,000 fans. The event is held each month from 8-11 a.m. at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody. See Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, muscle cars, vintage rides and everything in between. It's FREE to attend and display your car.
Second Sunday at High Museum - Sunday, Feb. 11
On the second Sunday of each month, the High offers free admission for all visitors from 12 noon to 5 p.m. and special programming from 1 to 4 p.m. This month, explore the theme of love—familial, friendly, romantic—as well as what it means to share.
The pop-up gallery and cultural destination at Ponce City Market showcases the best of Atlanta’s contemporary art scene. The space features works from 10 of the city’s top art galleries on Ponce City Market’s second floor in the Central Food Hall. Atlanta Gallery Collective is open during Ponce City Market’s regular business hours. The gallery is free-to-visit and open-to-the-public, now through March 31.
