Free things to do: High Museum, Braves Chop Fest

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Target Free Tuesday at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Target Free Second Tuesday is a special opportunity for families from the community to bring their children to experience the Museum for free.Every second Tuesday of the month visitors who may not have the opportunity to experience the museum or want to try the museum free of charge are able to do so through a partnership with Target. Families need to pre-register!

Saturday, Jan. 13

Adults Only Nature Walk-Price Park in Kennesaw

Meet USDA Forest Service wildlife biologist Dennis Krusac for an interpretive hike through the park. Guests will practice owl calls and appreciate the birds, bats and lightning bugs. Hear Dennis' famous owl impersonation and maybe see the resident wild owls come in to check out Dennis! Meet in the parking lot and bring your flashlights.

Kennesaw Mountain Trail Club Work Day Volunteers

Volunteers are needed for each monthly (2nd Saturday) work day to help park staff maintain the 20-plus miles of trails at Kennesaw Mountain.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Second Sunday at the High Museum

On the second Sunday of each month, the High offers free admission for all visitors and special family-friendly programming from 1 to 4 p.m. This month's program is entitled "All About Atlanta." How much do you really know about Atlanta? To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the eighty-ninth anniversary of his birth, the High will explore the permanent collection and share the history of the city we call home.

Monday, Jan. 15

2018 MLK Parade/Peace March

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Parade/Peace March, Downtown Historic McDonough, 10:00 am.

Upcoming

Meet your favorite @Braves players, get autographs at Chop Fest.

Coming up next month. More info: https://t.co/gcx55H15rr pic.twitter.com/KsGdDQZaGT — Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) December 20, 2017

Atlanta Braves Chop Fest (Saturday, Jan. 27 & Sunday, Jan. 28)

The event includes photo opportunities, panel discussions and baseball clinics with current and former players and coaches. There are family activities, exhibits, entertainment and more. Autographs with players and coaches are available, but some events, including some autographs will require a fee.

