The King Center (free admission, free parking) – Thursday to Monday (Feb. 15 – Feb. 19)
The Martin Luther King Center is offering free admission and parking. Plan your visit today. The King Center is at 449 Auburn Ave. NE, just east of downtown Atlanta.
Classic Movie Thursday (Marietta) – Thursday, Feb. 15
Step back in time to the golden age of Hollywood at Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Arts Center with iconic films from the silver screen! Each Thursday afternoon screening will feature movie classics you have come to love. Feel free to bring your own food and drink to enjoy during the movie.
The Rise of Civil Rights Film Series – Saturday, Feb. 17
In honor of Black History month, join the Gwinnett County Public Library for a film screening of "Southside with You." That movie is on Feb. 17. Different films are shown each Saturday in February at 2 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Public Library, the Five Forks Branch. This branch is located at 2780 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lawrenceville. The movie screening is part of the discussion surrounding the plight of the civil rights movement. All viewings, discussions, and popcorn are free and open to the public.
