Food, drinks and duckpin bowling on the Westside at The Painted Duck

The owners of The Painted Pin are hoping to bowl a strike with the new concept The Painted Duck.

A “drinkery, duckpin bowling and gaming parlour,” according to a press release, The Painted Duck opened last week in the Stockyards Atlanta development at 976 Brady Ave.

The spot offers 16 full service duckpin bowling lanes (a variation of 10-pin bowling with smaller balls and pins), 2 Belgian feather bowling lanes (played with wooden balls which are rolled down an alley toward a feather at the opposite end), 2 indoor horseshoe pits, knuckleball, toad in the hole, 2 indoor deck shuffleboard courts, 22 ft. table shuffleboard, a basketball 3 point and free throw shoot out, air hockey, snookball (a hybrid sport that blends pool with soccer) and other competitive group gaming options. The Painted Duck will be the second place in the country to offer feather bowling aside from Detroit.

The menu, developed by Chef Thomas Collins, who previously worked at One Midtown Kitchen and Parish, features “backyard barfare” including small plates, dips, sliders, sandwiches, salads and skewered wood-fired meats and proteins called “quills.”

Trip Sandifer, formerly of The Spence and Restaurant Eugene, developed the bar program, which offers local craft beer, wines by the glass and custom cocktails including the Frosted Duck L’Orange, inspired by The Varsity’s Frosted Orange.

Decor features art from Todd Murphy — including a 50-foot mural of images of migrating ducks and wildlife — and local graffiti artist Ben Janick.

Founders Justin Amick and William Stallworth also own a bar, bowling and entertainment venue The Painted Pin, which opened in June 2014 in Buckhead.

976 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-352-0048,

