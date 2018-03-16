Exclusive sneak peek of Atlanta Auto Show

The 36th Annual Atlanta International Auto Show rolls into Atlanta Wednesday, March 21st.
In a preview Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m., Channel 2’s Jovita Moore and Zach Klein give viewers an early glimpse at hundreds of hot new and pre-production vehicles on display on the 400,000-square foot show floor.
Channel 2 has been a strategic partner with Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association and Georgia’s automotive industry for more than a decade and has helped grow attendance each year.
The five-day event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center, March 21st -25th. It features all makes & models of cars and trucks with bold, new designs equipped with the latest in automotive technology.
This year’s highlights include, special guest appearances by Marvel’s Black Panther and Spider-Man, a meet and greet with Scooby-Doo, Star Wars inspired rides and an exotic car display with Caffeine and Octane.
Visitors will have a chance to visit the WSB-TV Channel 2 booth all week, March 21st -25th and get a look inside Channel 2 Action News Severe Weather Chaser 2. The station will also have live reports from the floor during the week. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday members of Channel 2’s News and Severe Weather teams will be on location to meet & take pictures with attendees, plus meet your hometown American Idol contenders. Five contestants from Georgia will also be on location for autographs and pictures.
WHAT: Channel 2 Atlanta Auto Show Preview
WHO: Channel 2’s Jovita Moore and Zach Klein
WHEN: Saturday, 5:30 p.m., March 17, 2018
WHERE: Channel 2, WSB-TV
