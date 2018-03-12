0 Enjoy food, drinks at these Atlanta food festivals

It’s been a rough winter, but the weather is finally warming up. We can’t think of a better way to welcome spring than with a bevy of (mostly) outdoor spring events focused on food, wine and beer.

Atlanta Spring Wine Fest. Try more than 50 wines and sip on beer and cider from your souvenir tasting glass while rocking out to live music and a DJ. Food will also be available for purchase.

1-5 p.m. April 14. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. N.E., Atlanta. $45 in advance, $50 after April 6, $60 the day of the event. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir wine glass and all wine and beer samples. atlantawinefestivals.com/.

Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival. Grilled cheese is so delicious that this event is being held over two days this year. Restaurants from all over Atlanta will be serving up their versions of the beloved sandwich — try them all, then cast your vote for Best Grilled Cheese in Atlanta. Tickets include admission and three quarter-sandwich grilled cheese samples, with additional samples available for purchase for $2-$3 each. Saturday is a 21+ event, and all ages are welcome Sunday (Kids 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult. Everyone else will need a ticket.). The event will also feature live music and activities, and beer will be available for purchase.

Noon-6 p.m. April 14-15. Brookhaven Park, 4158 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven. atlantagrilledcheese.com/

Best of Town Brookhaven. Try food and drinks from participating restaurants in Town Brookhaven while enjoying live music. Ticket prices include 10 food tickets and five drink tickets with extras available for purchase during the event. Proceeds will go to benefit Bert’s Big Adventure.

3-7 p.m. April 28. $20-45. Town Brookhaven, 4330 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. http://bit.ly/2HX9IOG

Great Southern Beer Festival. This inaugural event will make a stop in Atlanta offering beer, music, games and food. A selection of Southern brewed IPAs will be subjected to a blind test with festival attendees choosing the winner. Early bird ticket pricing is available.

1-5 p.m. April 28. $25-$70. John Howell Memorial Park, 797 Virginia Ave. N.E., Atlanta. greatsouthernbeerfest.com/

Kennesaw Beer and Wine Festival. This festival will feature beers, wines and live music.

1-5 p.m. April 28. $35-$50. Depot Park, 2829 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. kennesawbeerandwinefest.com/.

Taste of Alpharetta. This annual festival features appetizers, entrees and desserts from more than 60 restaurants, as well as culinary demonstrations, activities and entertainment.

5-10 p.m. May 3. Free entrance; food tickets 50 cents. Historic downtown Alpharetta. www.alpharetta.ga.us.

Gwinnett Beer Fest. Get unlimited samples of more than 150 American craft beers, a tasting cup, live music and games.

1-5 p.m. May 5. $40-$110. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. gwinnettbeerfest.com/gbf/.

﻿La Fête du Rosé. Wear pink and white to this inaugural event, which offers up bottles of rosé as well as picnic baskets curated by chef and singer Kelis. On the entertainment side, listen up for DJs and live music.

Noon-8 p.m. May 5. $65-$250. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. N.E., Atlanta. http://www.lafetedurose.com/

No Water No Beer Festival. Designed to show the importance of water, No Water No Beer offers beer samples, food and music. Proceeds will help to provide clean water to people in developing countries as well as to keep Georgia’s water supply clean.

6:30-9:30 p.m. May 5. $20. SweetWater Brewing Co., 195 Ottley Drive N.E., Atlanta. http://bit.ly/2FEUWLP

Taste of East Cobb. Get a taste of some of the best of east Cobb County’s restaurants while enjoying live music and other entertainment, a kid’s zone, a raffle and silent auction, and a “Best of Taste of East Cobb” competition.

11 a.m. May 5. Free entrance; food tickets $1 (“bites” range from one to five tickets). Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. tasteofeastcobb.com.

Wild, Wild Beer Fest. The fourth installment of this annual festival will highlight sour and wild ales brewed in Georgia and feature some of the top barrel-aged sour beers made in America and Europe. This very limited ticket (only 300 will be sold) includes a tasting glass and all the beer you can safely consume.

Noon May 5. $65. Wrecking Bar Brewpub, 292 Moreland Ave. N.E., Atlanta. http://bit.ly/2t411Px

Atlanta Food and Wine Festival. See what the festival’s first all-female advisory board cooks up as the Southeast’s top chefs, sommeliers, mixologists and pitmasters descend on Midtown. The event offers attendees different package options to experience dinners, classes and tasting tents. For the first time

May 31-June 3. Prices vary depending on package. Activities throughout Midtown. atlfoodandwinefestival.com.

Candler Park Music and Food Festival. Enjoy eats and drinks from local food trucks and restaurants, and check out tons of live music and arts and crafts vendors at this annual neighborhood festival. A portion of the proceeds will support the festival’s philanthropic beneficiaries.

June 2-3. Candler Park, 1500 McLendon Ave., Atlanta. candlerparkmusicfestival.com.

Brookhaven Beer Fest. Try samples of more than 150 beers and wines, food from local restaurants and food trucks, and live music. Tickets include a tasting cup.

3-8 p.m. June 10. $30-$45. Brookhaven Park, 4158 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven. http://bit.ly/2HUuJK3

