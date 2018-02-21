0 Dragon Con picks 2018 charity

ATLANTA - Dragon Con, Atlanta’s internationally known pop culture, sci fi, fantasy, and gaming convention, has selected Literacy Action Inc. as its official charity for 2018.

And Dragon Con will celebrate five years of its Superheroes community service program with a slate of projects to benefit several different community-based organizations plus host a year-long book drive to support Literacy Action. In its first four years, the Superheroes program has contributed more than 2,400 hours in community service to Atlanta-based non-profits.

Since 2013, the convention has consistently raised more than $100,000 for each of its annual official charities, including a dollar-for-dollar match from the convention up to $100,000. Funds are raised through convention-based auctions, special merchandise sales, special events, and the dollar-for-dollar match.

“Over the past five years, we have raised more than $511,000 for our official charities, including the convention match, which is a terrific record and something I’m very proud of,” said Pat Henry, president of Dragon Con, Inc. “I am particularly happy that we selected Literacy Action as our official charity this year and I look forward to writing them a really big check.”

For 50 years, Literacy Action has been a grassroots driver of free adult learning services providing various levels of educational instruction to advance adults towards employment, citizenship, better wages, and post-secondary education. Founded in 1968 by volunteers at the Central Presbyterian Church in downtown Atlanta, Literacy Action is now the largest nonprofit provider of free adult basic education in Georgia, with a staff of 28 and 21 locations around the metro-Atlanta area.

The four-day convention draws tens of thousands of people to Atlanta and runs "round the clock" Sept. 1-4 at five downtown hotels: the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Hilton Atlanta, Sheraton Atlanta, Atlanta Marriott Marquis and the Westin Peachtree Plaza.

Literacy Action builds better futures for undereducated adults by teaching literacy, life, and work skills that empower them to reach their highest potential. There are thousands of low-literate adults in the Atlanta Metro area who desire the ability to enhance their basic educational skills. Literacy Action makes this possible by offering a series of adult education classes free of charge, with flexible schedules, and at multiple convenient locations. For more information, visit http://literacyaction.org/ or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dragon Con also announced its first two Superheroes community service projects for 2018, both benefiting Literacy Action. Each year, Dragon Con invites its members and fans in the Atlanta area to participate in a series of projects reaching different aspects of the metro area’s non-profit community.

“Our fans really are Superheroes, who are willing to give of their time and their talents to make a difference in our community,” convention co-chair Rachel Reeves said. “Donations are always important, but there are plenty of organizations that also need volunteers to carry out their mission.”

To begin, on April 22nd, the Superheroes will assemble at Coan Park to serve food and run games at Literacy Action’s Family & Friends Day. The event also serves as their Spring Student Recognition Day, celebrating the students and their accomplishments over the past semester.

And, second, Dragon Con is hosting a year-long book drive to collect new and gently-used books at all reading levels that can become a part of the organization’s library. Books will be collected at every Director and Volunteer meeting between now and the convention, at the convention, and through Dragon Con’s office at PO Box 16459 Atlanta, GA 30321-0459.

