Chris Stapleton announces new tour, 2 shows in Atlanta

ATLANTA - “Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show” will hit the road again in 2018 and include two stops in the Atlanta area.
The tour announcement follows a remarkable weekend for Stapleton, who won Best Country Album From ("A Room: Volume 1"), Best Country Song (“Broken Halos”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Either Way”) at Sunday's Grammy Awards.
Stapleton will play at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Alpharetta on Oct. 19. He'll also play the next night at Lakewood.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. Fan club members have early access to tickets. Tickets start at $34.75.
