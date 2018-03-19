Chastain performers announced, change to cooler policy

ATLANTA - ZZ Top, Robert Plant, Boy George and Harry Connick, Jr. headline Chastain Park Amphitheatre's Delta Concert Series A. The shows were announced Monday.
Live Nation also announced that the amphitheater is undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation, which will offer an improved stage, an open and expanded plaza, new box seats, upgraded concession areas and restrooms.
The company announced an updated cooler policy for all table shows, too. Only coolers that are 23” wide by 16” deep will be permitted. All coolers must be kept under seats in order to keep the aisles clear. Only one cooler allowed per table. Glass of any kind will not be allowed inside the amphitheater.
Tickets to the series of shows and mini-series tickets go on-sale Friday, March 23.
June 6 John Fogerty and ZZ Top
June 8 Robert Plant and the Sensational Shape Shifters with Elle King (Non Table Setup/No Coolers or Carry-Ins)
June 9 Harry Connick, Jr.: A New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration
June 24 Brandi Carlile with Shovels & Rope and The Secret Sisters
July 6 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul
July 7 Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall
July 11 Retro Futura featuring Belinda Carlisle, ABC, Modern English, Tony Lewis from The Outfield, KajaGooGoo’s Li Mahl, and Bow Wow Wow’s Annabella
July 19 Indigo Girls with special guests
July 22 Life Tour featuring Boy George and Culture Club, The B52s, and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey
August 19 Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown with Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Galactic, and more
