0 Celebrate Spring Fling at Ponce City's Skyline Park

Temperatures are rising and patio season is (finally) around the corner! To celebrate the new season and Earth Day, Skyline Park – Ponce City Market’s rooftop amusement park – invites guests to attend its second annual Spring Fling celebration on Saturday, April 21. The two-part event will feature family-friendly fun during the day and transform into an adults-only party beginning at 4 p.m.

Plant a tree anywhere in the world and celebrate Mother Earth’s splendor while on The Roof at Ponce City Market this Earth Day – where every entry ticket equals a tree planted in partnership with One Tree Planted, a national non-profit that works with reforestation organizations around the world. As guests arrive throughout the day, they will be greeted by a world map to select where they would like their tree planted.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Families and children are invited to head to Skyline Park for the ultimate Earth Day celebration featuring themed face painting, a giant balloon artist, a stilt creature named “Earthy,” a bubble bar blowout and classic boardwalk games. In addition to fun and games, kids can get crafty with a special color-your-own flower pot station – the perfect way to add a little beauty to your plant while celebrating nature. Munch on Skyline Park’s famous “walking taco,” an open, snack-size bag of Fritos filled with braised beef, pico de gallo, and avocado and signature soft pretzels, as well as specialty snacks from the popcorn bar or hot dog cart, complete with all the fixings including chili, sauerkraut, chow-chow and pretzel buns. Daytime admission will be $10 for adults and children, excluding games and food. Children under three are free.

4 p.m. to Close – Skyline Park will continue the Spring Fling celebration by transforming into a 21-and-up rooftop oasis. Alongside Skyline Park’s signature games and putt-putt, guests will enjoy eco-friendly entertainment including LED hula hoopers, flower crowns and a variety of photo opportunities including living plants, an enormous Earth diagram, plant wall and a walking Chia head. When the sun goes down, the dancefloor will come alive with live tunes by DJ Fadef from 7 to 11 p.m. In addition to Skyline Park’s regular bar menu of local craft beers, creative cocktails and wine, bartenders will be serving up a themed specialty basil daiquiri and “Mother Earth” cocktail featuring Aperol, wheatgrass juice, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, watermelon radish and mint. Event admission will be $15 per person and will include unlimited Skyline Slide and Heege Tower rides.

