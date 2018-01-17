Cat adoption cafe coming to Cobb

There’s good news for Cobb County cat lovers on the horizon.
Java Cats Cafe, which opened in Grant Park at 415 Memorial Drive in March 2017, has announced it’s looking to open a second location in Marietta.
The second cafe will be located at 85 Atlanta St. SE, in the former home of Cleo Coffee & Ice Cream Lab. Owner Hadyn Hilton said in a GoFundMe launched to help finance the venture that she hopes to open the second location by May of this year.
The cafe will have a similar setup to the Grant Park spot, with coffee and pre-packaged food served on one side of the space and a separate area for customers to interact with shelter cats, all available for adoption, on another side. She said the Marietta building is more than double the size of the original location, which will allow room for at least 30 cats. The Grant Park location has already adopted out more then 200 cats.
Hilton partnered with Ebrik Coffee, which has locations near Georgia State University and in Decatur, to develop develop the coffee drink menu in Grant Park, and Java Cats’ food comes from Gathering Industries, a non-profit organization sponsored by the Atlanta Mission that helps homeless men and women get back on their feet by teaching them culinary skills.
Java Cats was the first cat cafe to open in Atlanta; Happy Tabby Cat Cafe followed later in 2017 in Old Fourth Ward.
