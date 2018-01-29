Big Apple Circus opens in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Witness a seven-person pyramid on a high wire, high-flying dogs, amazing displays of power and balance, a trapeze act and more at the circus.
The Big Apple Circus raised the blue big top at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater at Encore Park. Shows run through the end of February.
The circus returns to town! @bigapplecircus raising the tent in Alpharetta today. Shows start next weekend. #things2do #atlanta pic.twitter.com/39PYCD2aI0— Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) January 19, 2018
Featured performers include Nik Wallenda who has been seen on ABC and the Discovery Channel crossing Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon on a high wire. Tyron “Ty” McFarlan is the ringmaster. Circus fans may recognize him from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus as the emcee of the Greatest Show on Earth. Ammed Tuniziani is the featured flyer and leader of the Flying Tunizianis troupe that performs stunts on the trapeze.
The show's run in Alpharetta marks a return for the show. The Big Apple Circus debuted in 1977, but filed for bankruptcy in 2016. A year ago, the court accepted an auction bid for the circus from Big Top Works and several months later, the Big Apple Circus was back, just in time to celebrate its 40th anniversary for the 2017-2018 season. The show opened in New York City at the end of 2017 before moving to Alpharetta for a month.
There are shows Wednesday through Sunday each week.
