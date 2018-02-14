0 BaconFest returns with bacon, beer, booths, burlesque

ATLANTA - This important news bulletin is brought to you by the letter "B." Bacon, beer, booths, burlesque, and other letter B-centric oddities and attractions will return to Dad’s Garage in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward.

PHOTOS: Baconfest 2016 includes bacon dresses, suits & bacon

BaconFest, the annual fundraiser for improv and comedy theatre Dad’s Garage, will happen on Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 1-6 p.m. This year’s festival will feature a literal ton of bacon, wacky carnival games, plenty of boozahol, a silent auction with awesome items, and tons of other surprises.

This year, there will be one ticket level, so everyone will be able to eat and drink as much as they want. Prepare to eat vats of classic bacon like your grandma makes—and, as always, BLTs! On top of Bacon there will be plenty of Booze. Imbibe upon gallons of beer, wine, or Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

Founded in 1992, the kitschy festival has become a fixture in the Atlanta community by combining troughs upon troughs of cold beer and sizzlin' bacon with hilarious carnival games manned by the best improvisers in the city. Expect unforgettable entertainment like a hobo wine tasting, naughty face painting, flip cup tournament, wheelchair obstacle course, and more. New this year will be Sharpie Battles, in which artists battle it out to see who can make the most awesome art in the shortest amount of time.

All proceeds benefit Dad’s Garage Theatre Company, a nonprofit theatre group that engages, cultivates and inspires artists and audiences alike by producing innovative, scripted and improvised works that are recognized locally, nationally and internationally for being undeniably awesome.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.