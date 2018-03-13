  • Atlanta Auto Show hours, tickets, info

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    The Atlanta International Auto Show returns to the Georgia World Congress Center March 21-25, 2018.  The Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association produces the show.

    Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for kids 6-12. Those five and under get in free.

    The show is open:

    Wednesday noon-9 p.m.

    Thursday noon-9 p.m.

    Friday noon-10 p.m.

    Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

    Sunday 10 am.-8 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta Auto Show hours, tickets, info

  • Headline Goes Here

    Free things to do: Smyrna St. Patrick's Day Fest, WelshFest, AJM Festival, more

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jay-Z and Beyonce to play Atlanta later this year

  • Headline Goes Here

    Enjoy food, drinks at these Atlanta food festivals

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Fred announces summer lineup with Eddie Money, Commodores