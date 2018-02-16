A Social Mess returns with Lepre*Con 2018

A Social Mess is back with LEPRE*CON 2018, Atlanta’s legendary and largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
For a ninth straight year, the fabled event returns to Park Tavern on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Join 5,000 friends in the heart of Midtown for an unforgettable, all-day party in honor of all things Irish.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes and prepare for a full day of outrageous antics, contests, surprise guests, DJs and live bands on multiple stages - including the infamous “Irish Spring Break Stage” – as well as plenty of adult beverages.
The entertainment schedule includes:
3 p.m. - Flannel Nation (90s cover band)
4:40 p.m. - Departure (Journey tribute band)
6 p.m. - A Social Mess Show
6:30 p.m. - DJ Moneyshot & DJ Madflip
8 p.m. - Kimber and Nonsense ATL
The mayhem kicks off at 2 p.m. and continues through the night.
Ticket prices start at $15 but will increase closer to the event date. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
