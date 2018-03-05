0 5 can't-miss March food and drink events in Atlanta

Chow down and get down and eat with James Beard Award winner this month in metro Atlanta.

Oil, vinegar and beer

Try a variety of olive oils and balsamic vinegars from Oli + Ve, paired with beers from Jekyll Brewing. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite salads and meats to try with the oils and vinegars.

7-10 p.m. March 13. $10. Jekyll Brewing, 2855 Marconi Drive, Suite 350, Alpharetta. 1-844-453-5955, www.freshtix.com/events/oil-vinegar-malt-hops.

Two chefs team up

This month kicks off “Waxman & Friends,” a collaborative dinner series pairing Brezza Cucina chef Jonathan Waxman with chefs across the Southeast. The pair will prepare a four-course, family-style meal featuring wine pairings, hors d’oeuvres and dessert, with proceeds being donated to a nonprofit selected by the guest chef. This month will pair Waxman with Miller Union chef Steven Satterfield, who will donate proceeds to Chefs Collaborative.

6 p.m. March 18. $75. Brezza Cucina, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-724-9700, brezzacucina.com/.

Pop in for a pop-up

Marcel will serve a pop-up lunch for one day only, featuring the Marcel burger ($8.95), Marcel cheeseburger ($9.95), a la carte fries ($2.95) and a variety of boozy shakes ($3.95, $4 to add alcohol).

11:30 a.m. until the food runs out, March 23. Marcel, 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-665-4555, marcelatl.com/.

Dine and dance for a good cause

Enjoy food from some of your favorite Atlanta restaurants while rocking out for a good cause during Songs for Kids Food Fest. Tickets include unlimited food from restaurants including Colletta, Wrecking Bar, Das BBQ, St. Cecilia and Revival, as well as wine and beer. The event will also feature live music from former patients and participants in Songs for Kids, as well as Tom Petty cover songs by the Sundogs, and REM covers by the REMakes, and children’s activities including face painting and games. All proceeds will benefit Songs for Kids, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that helps ill children express themselves through music.

1-5 p.m. March 25. Park Tavern, 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta. songsforkids.org/foodfest.

Get juicy

Get a taste of beers you wouldn’t normally find in Georgia during the inaugural Day of the Juice charity beer festival. Breweries including Superstition, Southern Sweels and Heist will have 2-3 beers on tap for unlimited sampling. Tickets include tastings and a tasting glass, and food from Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen will be available for purchase. Proceeds will be donated to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation and the Georgia Transplant Foundation.

1-5 p.m. March 31. $65-80, plus fee and sales tax. Monday Night Brewing Garage, 1003 White St. SW, Atlanta. http://bit.ly/2t1wt0w

