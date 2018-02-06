2 more mega-concerts announced for Atlanta

ATLANTA - This summer is going to rock in Atlanta.
JUST ANNOUNCED: 2 more sets of bands are joining forces for massive tours that include stops in Atlanta.@Poison & @cheaptrick on June 5@kcreospeedwagon & @chicagotheband on July 14— Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) February 6, 2018
More: https://t.co/LQv3erWiIO pic.twitter.com/H8SleboS21
The list of bands announcing Atlanta dates grows every week. Over the last few weeks, the Zac Brown Band, Bon Jovi, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews Band, Journey, Def Leppard, Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake have all announced tour stops in the area. Four more bands announced tour stops on Tuesday.
REO Speedwagon and Chicago – who have sold 140 million records combined – announced a co-headline North American summer tour. The 30+ date tour includes a stop at the Verizon Amphitheater in Alpharetta on July 14. Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale Feb. 9 at noon.
Iconic rock band Poison, with all the original members, will be joined by Cheap Trick on its trek across the U.S. this summer. The “Poison…Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018” tour will also visit Alpharetta on June 5. Tickets start at $25.
Fans will be treated to a July 14 night filled with a deep catalog of hits from both Chicago and REO Speedwagon. Chicago will perform their historic album "Chicago II" in its entirety, followed by the “world’s longest encore,” as the band jokingly refers to it, filled with their greatest hits. REO Speedwagon will electrify audiences with hits and fan-favorites such as “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On the Run” and more.
