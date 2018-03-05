10 Atlanta restaurants nab 'four diamond' rating

Auto and travel group AAA has released its 2018 Diamond List, and several Atlanta restaurants made the cut.
The list — compiled by inspectors who conduct unannounced, onsite evaluations of more than 31,000 restaurants nationally — is comprised of restaurants that “meet a list of common-sense standards for cleanliness, management, and appearance,” according to AAA. Restaurants are then awarded a number of “diamonds” based on the type of dining experience provided, with one diamond being awarded for quick-serve; two diamonds for casual; three for trendy; four for distinctive; and five for leading-edge. Review the rating guidelines here.
Four star restaurants “offer distinctive, creatively prepared cuisine, skillfully served in a notable environment,” according to the
10 of the country’s 665 four diamond restaurants are located in metro Atlanta:
- AG
- Aria
- Atlas
- Bacchanalia
- Bar Margot
- Canoe
- La Grotta Ristorante Italiano
- Nan Thai Fine Dining
- Nikolai’s Roof
- Restaurant Eugene
Epic Restaurant in Columbus and Grand Dining Room on Jekyll Island also received four diamond ratings.
One Georgia restaurant — The Georgian Room located in Sea Island, received five diamonds, one of 68 restaurants in the country to receive the designation.
Click here to view the full list
