0 The Academy Awards by the numbers

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - We are less than one week away from Oscars Sunday, and excitement is building!

Hollywood's biggest night of the year will celebrate films, actors and actresses and much more.

Let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about the Academy Awards.

THE OSCAR STATUETTE

Hear your name called, win a 13.5-inch, 8.5-pound Oscar statuette.

By comparison, an Emmy and a Grammy are each about 6 pounds, while a Tony award is less than 2 pounds.

Do you know where the Oscar got its nickname?

From none other than Academy librarian Margaret Herrick.

In 1931, Herrick saw a statuette and said, "Why, it looks like my uncle Oscar!"

BACK-TO-BACK WINNERS

Did you know there have been several back-to-back winners in Oscars history?

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu accomplished the feat most recently, in 2014 and 2015. He won Best Director for "Birdman" and the "The Revenant."

Luise Rainer, Spencer Tracy, Katherine Hepburn, Jason Robards and Tom Hanks also won in consecutive years.

YOUNGEST BEST ACTOR

Timothee Chalamet, 22, is nominated for Best Actor for his work in the drama "Call Me by Your Name."

If he were to win, he'd become the youngest Best Actor winner ever.

Adrien Brody was 29 when he won Best Actor in 2002 for his work in "The Pianist."

