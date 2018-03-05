Man arrested after stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar trophy

Officer Rosario Herrera, a police spokeswoman, says 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft. She says he was being held on $20,000 bail Monday morning.
Authorities say the Oscar was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party. Herrera said Bryant had a ticket for the event.
McDormand received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
TRENDING STORIES:
A telephone number for Bryant couldn't immediately be located and it wasn't clear if had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
___
For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}