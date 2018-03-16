0 Happy St. Patrick's Day: Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total $800 Million

Mega Millions and Powerball are offering Georgia Lottery players a lucky treat this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has reached $345 million, and Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $455 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Jan. 9 and has rolled 19 times. Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $345 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $205 million.

Powerball began growing Jan. 10 and has rolled 19 times. Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $455 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $269 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 per play and can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

Mega Millions players can multiply prizes with the Megaplier option for an additional $1 per play. Mega Millions also offers a new optional $3 wager Just the Jackpot that allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game’s jackpot prize only.

Powerball players can multiply prizes with the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.2 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

