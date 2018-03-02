Create the perfect Oscars party menu with these recipes

ATLANTA - The Academy Awards are Sunday, and while we don’t know who’ll go home with a golden statue, one thing’s for sure: you can host an award-worthy party with these recipes.
This year’s list of nominees made for the perfect inspiration for themed recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants, including The Canteen’s frosé, a nod to the ice rinks of “I, Tonya” and the crab fritter from Bacchanalia, which played a prominent role in “Baby Driver.”
You can watch The 90th Academy Awards Sunday at 8 p.m. LIVE on Channel 2! CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the Oscars leading up to the big night!
No Oscars party is complete without a list of themed cocktails, and these eight drinks are sure to win you accolades, from The Churchill to The Sunken Place.
Looking for some classics? We bring you movie-inspired recipes from “Eat What You Watch: A Cookbook for Movie Lovers,” including Eggs in a Nest from “Moonstruck” and chocolate truffles from “Chocolat.”
If history is any indication, the Oscars won’t end until close to midnight — the perfect time for some late-night munchies. Try these recipes for dishes including Saltine Toffee and DIY Cracker Jacks.
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
