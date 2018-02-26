By: The Associated Press

0 Cramming for the Oscars: Where to watch best-picture nominees

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Will it be "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "The Shape of Water" or something else that takes home Best Picture Sunday night at the 90th Academy Awards??

You can watch The 90th Academy Awards Sunday at 8 p.m. LIVE on Channel 2! CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the Oscars leading up to the big night!

Here's where you can watch the Best Picture nominees:

"The Shape of Water"

13 nominations, including best actress and best director.

Where to see it: in theaters.

"Get Out"

4 nominations, including best actor and best director.

Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies, HBO Go, HBO Now.

"Call Me By Your Name"

4 nominations, including best actor.

Where to see it: in theaters.

"Darkest Hour"

6 nominations, including best actor.

Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

"Dunkirk"

8 nominations, including best director.

Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

"Lady Bird"

5 nominations, including best actress and best director.

Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

"Phantom Thread"

6 nominations, including best actor and best director.

Where to see it: in theaters.

"The Post"

2 nominations, including best actress.

Where to see it: in theaters.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

7 nominations, including best actress.

Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.