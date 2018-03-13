  • Covington woman wins $10M in extra chance drawing

    A Covington woman recently won $10 million as the randomly selected grand prize winner of the Georgia Lottery’s $10 Million Cash Spectacular Extra Chance Promotion.

     

    The winner claimed her prize Friday at Georgia Lottery headquarters.

     

    Players were able to enter non-winning $10 Million Cash Spectacular tickets for a chance to win a $10 million prize. A drawing was conducted March 8 to select one grand prize winner.

     

    For more information about the $10 Million Cash Spectacular instant game and extra chance promotion, please visit www.galottery.com.

     

    Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.2 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

