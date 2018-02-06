Beloved 'Frasier' star John Mahoney dies at 77

The actor died Sunday in Chicago after a brief hospitalization, Paul Martino, his manager for more than 30 years, said Monday. The cause of death was not immediately provided.
In "Frasier," the hit "Cheers" spinoff that aired from 1993 to 2004, Mahoney played Martin Crane, a disabled ex-policeman who parked himself in a battered old armchair in Frasier's chic Seattle living room.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Family to honor father who died while trying to save his children from a house fire
- Local police chief resigns, asks city to ignore private investigation, records show
- 11-year-old killed, brother hurt in crash leaving middle school
Martin's beloved dog, Eddie, also took up residence to annoy Frasier, played by Kelsey Grammer.
Mahoney, a British native who made Chicago his home town, was a two-time Emmy nominee for "Frasier" and won a 1986 Tony Award for "The House of Blue Leaves."
His recent credits included a recurring role as Betty White's love interest on "Hot in Cleveland" and a 2015 episode of "Foyle's War."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}