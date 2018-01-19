Atlanta woman cashes $1 million prize

Stephanie Taylor of Atlanta has won a super lucky prize playing a Georgia Lottery scratcher. Taylor recently won $1 million playing the Georgia Lottery’s $100 Million Cash Extreme instant game.
BP Food Stop, located at 1111 Moreland Ave. SE in Atlanta, sold the winning ticket.
According to Taylor, she was stopping by the store to pick up a few things when she decided to buy a ticket.
“I just decided to play,” she said.
After purchasing the lucky ticket and scratching it off in the car, the 34-year-old said that she was in disbelief when she realized that she won.
“I almost passed out,” she said. “The first thing I did was call my friend.”
Taylor said that she plans to use some of her winnings to take her family on vacation.
“I’m just going to relax,” she said.
The lucky winner claimed her prize Tuesday at Georgia Lottery headquarters.
