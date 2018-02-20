Assistant deli manager whips up $10K prize

Teresa Lueckert of Morganton has won a lucky treat. Lueckert, a 45-year-old assistant deli manager, recently won $10,000 playing the Georgia Lottery’s 100X The Money scratcher.
Rebel’s Pantry, located at 4500 Appalachian Highway in Blue Ridge, sold the ticket.
According to Lueckert, she was stopping through town to refuel on gas when she decided to purchase the scratcher.
After scratching the ticket in the car with her husband, Lueckert said she was in disbelief.
“I kept asking, ‘Is this correct?’” she said. “I was adding everything up in my head.”
The lucky winner said that she plans to use her winnings to treat herself to something special and pay some bills.
“I’m still shocked,” she said.
Lueckert claimed her prize Monday at the Georgia Lottery’s Dalton District Office.
