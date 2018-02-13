0 Armchair movie critics: Watch Oscar Best Picture nominees with the AJC

ATLANTA - Georgia is one of the top film destinations in the nation.

Total film and television spending in Georgia hit a record of $2.7 billion in the fiscal year ending in July 2017, up about one-third over the prior year, according to the state Department of Economic Development.

With so much industry action going on in the Peach State, it’s hard not to have at least a passing interest in the offerings from Hollywood.

WATCH The 90th Academy Awards Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. LIVE on Channel 2!

Many go so far as to consider themselves movie experts. Are you one of them?

If so, here’s your chance to see the 2018 Academy Awards’ Best Picture nominees with us.

CLICK HERE to enter The Atlanta-Journal Constitution’s ticket contest to win a seat at the marathon viewing of several films nominated for the coveted Oscar for Best Picture.

Nominees are:

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Winners may be asked to join us for our Oscar Facebook Live at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville on March 3, the night before the Oscars.

Experts from the local film industry will also weigh in on the nominees, including members of the African-American Film Critics Association; Marc Casey, an expert in underwater video production; and Kevin Mayes, head tailor for “Black Panther” and other films.

During last year’s Oscar finale, there was an equal amount of drama off screen after an envelope snafu resulted in “La La Land” mistakenly being named the winner. The actual winner was “Moonlight,” directed by Barry Jenkins.

This article was written Shelia Poole, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.