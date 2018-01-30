$1M Mega Millions ticket set to expire Feb. 4

It’s a million-dollar mystery. Georgia Lottery officials are looking for the winner of a $1 million prize sold in the Aug. 8, 2017, Mega Millions drawing. The ticket is set to expire Feb. 4.
The lucky ticket was purchased at Summit Food Store, located at 1900 Highway 18 in West Point.
Winning numbers from the drawing were: 11-17-50-52-74 and the Mega Ball was 14.
Georgia winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim Mega Millions prizes.
Check your tickets!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}