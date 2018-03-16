  • $125,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot prize sold in Columbus

    Updated:

    A winning jackpot ticket worth $125,000 was sold in Columbus for the March 14 Fantasy 5 drawing.

     

    The ticket was purchased at Crazy Cecil’s Party Shop, located at 3217 River Road.

     

    Winning numbers from the March 14 drawing were: 16-17-21-25-34.

     

    The winner claimed the prize Thursday at the Georgia Lottery’s Columbus District Office.

     

    Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase Fantasy 5 tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

     

    Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.2 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

