$125,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot prize sold in Columbus

A winning jackpot ticket worth $125,000 was sold in Columbus for the March 14 Fantasy 5 drawing.
The ticket was purchased at Crazy Cecil’s Party Shop, located at 3217 River Road.
Winning numbers from the March 14 drawing were: 16-17-21-25-34.
The winner claimed the prize Thursday at the Georgia Lottery’s Columbus District Office.
Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase Fantasy 5 tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.2 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
