New report: Best airlines and airports for on-time performance

If you’ve ever had to fly somewhere on a tight schedule, you know how much punctuality matters when you travel.
OAG has just released its annual report for 2018 that ranks the on-time performance of the world’s airlines and airports using data from the previous year.
Flights that arrive or depart within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival/departure times are considered on-time.
New report reveals most punctual airlines, airports
Taking a look at North American carriers, Delta Air Lines was among the biggest winners. It surpassed Alaska Airlines for second place in on-time performance and finished number three overall among global mega-airlines.
Hawaiian Airlines continues to dominate on-time performance rankings in the U.S. and finished first for the fourth straight year.
U.S. airlines had a strong showing in the mega-airlines category, which compares the world’s top 20 operators, with five carriers in the top 10: Delta Air Lines (3), Alaskan Airlines (5), United Airlines (7), American Airlines (9) and Southwest (10).
American Airlines was the only major U.S. carrier to improve on-time performance from 2016 to 2017, while others dipped slightly.
Top 10 most punctual North American airlines:
- Hawaiian Airlines
- Delta Air Lines
- Alaska Airlines
- United Airlines
- American Airlines
- Frontier Airlines
- Southwest
- Spirit Airlines
- Westjet
- Allegiant Air
When it comes to airports, Minneapolis International Airport finished first place in the major airports category globally. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, Denver, Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago O’Hare were among seven U.S. airports in the top 20 mega-airport category.
If you’d like to read the full OAG Punctuality League 2018 report, you can download it here.
