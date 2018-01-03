Have you been to Burger King lately? You may be owed some money!

Some Burger King customers who paid too much for breakfast sandwiches may be owed money after a settlement was reached in a class action lawsuit.
According to a company news release, the lawsuit accused certain Burger King restaurants of charging a higher price for two modified Croissan’wich breakfast sandwiches when consumers used a buy-one-get-one free coupon.
RELATED: 5 secret menu hacks you probably haven’t tried
Burger King settlement: What you need to know
You may be included in the settlement if:
- You purchased two or more modified Croissan’wich breakfast sandwiches (without egg, cheese and/or a meat) from a Burger King restaurant between October 1, 2015 and May 19, 2017
- Redeemed a BOGO coupon in connection with the purchase
- Paid more than the amount that restaurant was charging at the time for a single, unmodified, higher-priced Croissan’wich you ordered
Burger King denies any wrongdoing and says employees have implemented “corrective changes at the point of sale.”
But as part of the settlement, Burger King will make $5 payments or provide $2 gift cards to those who submit a valid claim form, which must be filed by January 19, 2018.
You can obtain a claim form at www.bkcbogosettlement.com or by calling 1-877-468-0436.
RELATED: Clark’s top 10 restaurant apps for free food and discounts
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}