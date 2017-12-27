50 things everyone bought on Amazon this holiday season

0

Amazon.com was the clear winner in the retail industry this holiday season!

The online shopping giant reports that more than four million people started Prime free trials or began paid memberships during one week alone.

It was Amazon’s biggest holiday season with customers shopping at record levels! So what did they buy?

Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote were the top-selling Amazon devices this holiday season and the best-selling products from any manufacturer in any category across all of Amazon.

If you’re still in the mood to shop, check out the other hot items that people bought on Amazon over the holidays…

Here’s a list of Amazon’s best-selling holiday items for 2017:

Across Amazon Books’ 13 bookstores, the top-selling nonfiction book was Obama: An Intimate Portrait by Pete Souza; the top-selling fiction book was Origin by Dan Brown; the top-selling kids book was Diary of a Wimpy Kid #12, The Getaway by Jeff Kinney; and, the top-selling poetry book was the sun and her flowers by Rumi Kaur.

The best-selling kitchen item in the U.S. and worldwide was the Instant Pot DUO80.

The best-selling toy and game item in the U.S. was the Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster, while the best-selling toy and game item worldwide was What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game.

The best-selling smart home product in the U.S. and worldwide was the TP-Link Smart Plug.

The best-selling beauty and grooming items in the U.S. included the Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover, the Philips Norelco Multigroom All-In-One Series 3000 and the Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, while the best-selling item worldwide was the Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rechargeable Toothbrush.

The best-selling home, health and personal care products in the U.S. this holiday season include Fitbit Charge 2, the 23andMe DNA Test, the AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing – DNA Ancestry Test Kit and Radha Beauty Aromatherapy Top 8 Essential Oils.

Robot vacuums were among the best-selling home items on Amazon.com over the holiday season.

The best-selling sports items in the U.S. this season included Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls, Wilson NFL MVP Junior Football and Spalding NBA Street Basketball.

The best-selling fashion items in the U.S. this holiday season include ASICS Men’s GEL Venture 5 Running Shoe, Alex and Ani Initial Expandable Wire Bangle Bracelet, 2.5″, Levi’s Men’s 505 Regular Fit Jean, UGG Women’s Classic Short II Boot.

The best-selling furniture products in the U.S. included the Zinus Memory Foam 12 Inch Green Tea Mattress, the LinenSpa 8″ Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress and the LINENSPA 6 Inch Innerspring Mattress.

The best-selling pet products in the U.S. included the PEDIGREE DENTASTIX Holiday Treats for Dogs, the KONG Wild Knots Bears Durable Dog Toys and the Taste of the Wild, Canine Formula.

The best-selling baby products in the U.S. include the Nuby Ice Gel Teether Keys, Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy and the Nuby Bundle of 3 Toys, which was also the best-selling baby product worldwide.

The best-selling luxury beauty item in the U.S. was the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe Herbs and Rosewater, stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner and Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, Cleansing and Make-Up Removing Solution.

The best-selling tools include the Black + Decker LDX 120C 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill/Driver and the MagnoGrip 311-090 Magnetic Wristband.

The best-selling major appliances in the U.S. include Samsung MS11K3000AS 1.1 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave Oven, the Danby 120 Can Beverage Center and the NewAir AB-1200 126-Can Beverage Cooler.

The best-selling lawn and garden products in the U.S. this holiday season included the Weber 6492 Original Instant-Read Thermometer, Snow Joe SJBLZD Telescoping Snow Broom with Ice Scraper and Bounty Hunter TK4 Tracker IV Metal Detector.

The best-selling TVs in the U.S. this holiday season were the TCL 32-Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model), Samsung Electronics 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED TV (2017 Model), TCL 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model) and Samsung Electronics 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model).

See anything you want from this list? Always comparison shop and read the reviews before buying on Amazon.

Our Clark Deals team looks for the best deals on Amazon every day! You can subscribe to our daily newsletter to have them sent to your inbox.

