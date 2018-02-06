  • UniverSoul Circus FAM2FAM discount available

    UniverSoul Circus sets up its single-ring big top where it all began, in its hometown of Atlanta.

    For the first time, UniverSoul will also be playing at Gwinnett Place Mall.

    Get $7 OFF* tickets on Family 2 Family nights using promo code FAM2FAM

    • Monday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. at the old Turner Field - Gold Lot
    • Tuesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. at Gwinnett Place Mall

    *Available on ALL grandstand seating only. Additional fees apply. While supplies last. 

    UniverSoul Circus proudly celebrates 25 high-flying years and the 2018 show promises to be bigger, louder, faster, funkier, and with even more soul!

