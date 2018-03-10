United Way Shoebox Project: NOW - May 1

- Fill a shoebox, top and bottom wrapped separately, with a combination of new, unopened items. After you wrap and fill your shoeboxes, drop them off at your local United Way office and other locations. If you have more than 150 shoeboxes, submit a pickup request.
- Host a shoebox party and invite friends, colleagues, or neighbors to decorate and fill shoeboxes together.
- Purchase items and contribute them to the Virtual Shoebox. United Way will then purchase a shoebox for you. It’s that easy!
Spread the word. Tweet #ShoeboxATL or post about the United Way Shoebox Project on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.
Volunteer your time to sort shoeboxes.
- toothbrushes
- toothpaste
- lotion
- deodorant
- lip balm
- feminine hygiene items
