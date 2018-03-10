  • United Way Shoebox Project: NOW - May 1

    Updated:
    Each year, individuals and organizations donate shoeboxes filled with toiletries which are distributed to underserved men, women and children throughout the 13-county region United Way of Greater Atlanta serves.
     
    The campaign runs March 1 to May 1.
     
    Shoeboxes will be delivered to more than 150 agencies on and around Mother’s Day.
     
    HOW TO HELP:
    • Fill a shoebox, top and bottom wrapped separately, with a combination of new, unopened items. After you wrap and fill your shoeboxes, drop them off at your local United Way office and other locations.  If you have more than 150 shoeboxes, submit a pickup request.
    • Host a shoebox party and invite friends, colleagues, or neighbors to decorate and fill shoeboxes together.
    • Purchase items and contribute them to the Virtual Shoebox. United Way will then purchase a shoebox for you. It’s that easy! 

    • Spread the word. Tweet #ShoeboxATL or post about the United Way Shoebox Project on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. 

    • Volunteer your time to sort shoeboxes.

     

    Personal items to be placed in the boxes include:
    • toothbrushes
    • toothpaste
    • lotion
    • deodorant
    • lip balm
    • feminine hygiene items
     
    In 2006, the inaugural Shoebox Project began with United Way’s Women’s Legacy and collected 1,500 shoeboxes filled with toiletries and special messages for homeless women and children. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    United Way Shoebox Project: NOW - May 1

  • Headline Goes Here

    American Craft Show returns to the Cobb Galleria Centre

  • Headline Goes Here

    Phoenix Flies offers free celebration of Atlanta's historic sites

  • Headline Goes Here

    Harlem Globetrotters offer FAM2FAM discount

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta Science Festival returns with 100+ events