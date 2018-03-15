  • Tellus Science Museum offers discount

    Get ready for a Spring Break science escape!

    Explore fossils, discover gems and see science in motion at Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville. 

    Get $2 OFF* admission to the museum for up to 4 people when you mention WSB-TV.

    *Offer begins 4/02/2018 and expires 4/06/2018. Not valid with any other discounts, coupons, offers, specials or deals. Excludes programs and special ticketed events. 

