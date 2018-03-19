STOMP comes to Fox Theatre

It's time to see what all the noise is about! STOMP takes the stage at the Fox Theatre, promising to entertain audiences of all ages.
Get $7 OFF* select performances April 6-7. Use promo code FAM2FAM when you buy your tickets online or print and present your Family 2 Family discount flyer at the Fox Theatre Box office.
STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises including new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans.
*Not valid on previously purchased tickets. Valid on Friday and Saturday evenings only in select price levels.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}