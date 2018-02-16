© 2018 Cox Media Group.
Georgians take Polar Plunge for Special OlympicsUpdated:Register online today to take a Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Georgia and more than 27,000 athletes across the state.The Plunge takes place Saturday, February 24 at Acworth Beach.Gates open at 11 a.m. and plunging begins at 1:30 p.m.ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS GEORGIAThe mission of Special Olympics Georgia is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Programs offer continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.
