  • Georgians take Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

    Updated:
    Register online today to take a Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Georgia and more than 27,000 athletes across the state. 
     
    The Plunge takes place Saturday, February 24 at Acworth Beach. 
     
    Gates open at 11 a.m. and plunging begins at 1:30 p.m. 
     
    ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS GEORGIA
     
    The mission of Special Olympics Georgia is to  provide  year-round  sports  training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Programs offer continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing  of  gifts,  skills  and  friendship with their families, other Special Olympics  athletes  and  the  community. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories