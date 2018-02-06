Alvin Ailey announces Family 2 Family night

They are known as the "Cultural Ambassadors to the World" and their performances have been seen and enjoyed by people in more than 71 countries. Experience Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Fox Theatre on FAMILY 2 FAMILY Night: Thursday, February 15 at 8 p.m.
ALVIN AILEY DANCE FOUNDATION
Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation’s mission is to further the pioneering vision of the choreographer, dancer, and cultural leader Alvin Ailey by building an extended cultural community which provides dance performances, training and education, and community programs for all people. This performing arts community plays a crucial social role using the beauty and humanity of the African American heritage and other cultures to unite people of all races, ages and backgrounds.
