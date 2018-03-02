0
American Craft Show returns to the Cobb Galleria Centre
Touch, feel, and explore high-quality American craft when the American Craft Show comes to Atlanta!
The American Craft Show is March 16-18 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. It will showcase the work of more than 230 of the nation's top contemporary jewelry, clothing, furniture, and home décor artists.
Take $5 OFF one full-price daily admission ticket with your Family 2 Family coupon by presenting the coupon at the door.
- Saturday: 10AM-6PM
- Sunday: 11AM-5PM
*Offer cannot be combined with Friday after 5 p.m. $5 ticket promotion.
Free parking. Free admission for children under 12.
