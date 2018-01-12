Calling all film lovers! The 18th Annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns for 23 days featuring an international collection of 70+ narratives and documentaries.
Beginning January 17, use promo code FAM2FAM to get $2 off AJFF's family recommended films for this year's festival:
- Almost Famous
- A Bag of Marbles
- Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas
- GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II
- Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel
- The Invisibles
- Itzhak
- The Mighty Atom
- Sammy Davis Jr. I've Gotta Be Me
- Schindler's List
- Spielberg
The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival's mission is to entertain and engage diverse audiences with film through a Jewish lens while challenging conventional perspectives.
