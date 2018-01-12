  • Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns

    Calling all film lovers! The 18th Annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns for 23 days featuring an international collection of 70+ narratives and documentaries. 

    Beginning January 17, use promo code FAM2FAM to get $2 off AJFF's family recommended films for this year's festival:

    • Almost Famous
    • A Bag of Marbles
    • Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas
    • GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II
    • Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel
    • The Invisibles
    • Itzhak
    • The Mighty Atom
    • Sammy Davis Jr. I've Gotta Be Me
    • Schindler's List
    • Spielberg

    The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival's mission is to entertain and engage diverse audiences with film through a Jewish lens while challenging conventional perspectives. 

