0 10 super cool things you can do for free with a library card

A lot has changed since the days of card catalogs. Many libraries are adapting to fit the evolving needs of the technologically-dependent communities they serve.

"Yes, we are a wonderful place to check out books, but we are also so much more," said Claudia Strange of the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System.

Strange says people often think they, or their children, have outgrown the local library. "We need to make sure that we are educating the community about coming back to the library and seeing how much more there is to do for adults."

Every month, there are dozens of free opportunities for residents of all ages to enjoy at the 34 branches throughout Fulton County:

1. Get fit

The library is a great place to pick up the latest book, movie… or yoga pose? It’s true. You can join in a number of physical fitness classes at one of the nearly three dozen branches throughout Fulton County. Check out a Zumba class, boot camp, Tai Chi, yoga and so much more.

2. Read your favorite magazines

Card holders can download magazines online or taken them on-the-go by downloading the Flipster app on a phone or tablet. Just enter your library card number and password.

3. Learn another language

Is 2018 the year you finally get started learning a second language? Perhaps you want some conversational French for that dream trip to Paris? Your library card can help! You can access Mango Languages and choose from 72 languages, by simply using your card number.

4. Visit parks and local attractions

Your library card is now your ticket to family hot spots. You can use your AFPLS library card to check out the Zoo Atlanta pass… that’s free admission for up to four guests! You can also check out free passes to Georgia State Parks, the Center for Puppetry Arts, the Carlos Museum at Emory University or borrow the Go Fish pass for free admission to the Go Fish Education Center in Perry, GA.

5. Check out up to 50 books at a time!

It goes without saying, that books abound at your local library, but did you know that you can check out up to 50 books at one time? That’s 50 books a month!





6. Reserve study rooms and conference rooms

Libraries have truly become a community hub for neighborhoods across the metro area. Libraries host meetings for local HOAs and NPUs, public school system trainings, crochet clubs, book clubs, networking events, coding classes, tutoring and so much more. Visit your local branch and find out what kind of study rooms and conference rooms are available to you.



7. Take an online course

Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System offers a suite of online learning tools for every age, whether you are preparing your child for pre-k or kindergarten, need homework assistance or you are looking to improve your graphic design skills (GALE Courses), the eCampus has something for everyone.

8. Stream music, movies and TV shows and get access to popular newspapers

Join the world of streaming music with the library’s newest addition to the Digital Library, Freegal. This free online music streaming service allows library users 3 free music downloads per week, along with 2 hours of free streaming music. Hoopla, allows patrons to “check out” 10 items each month, including e-books, albums and movies. If you like to start your day with a quick read through the newspaper, look no further than your library card. Read the New York Times or take your AJC reading online with Newsbank. Check out all of the available magazines and newspapers online.

9. Log on to computers and use Wi-Fi

Need a quiet place to work or study? The library offers free computer labs and Wi-Fi for all library patrons. Cardholders can enjoy 2 free hours of computer time and unlimited Wi-Fi use at each of the branches.

10. Sit in on a workshop

You can learn computer basics, brush-up on your resume writing, or join an astronomy club. Or maybe you’d rather get CPR certified, write poetry, or try your hand at Korean brush painting? Stay up-to-date on all the offerings by bookmarking the library events page.

